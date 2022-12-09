Rome, December 9: Pope Francis broke down and cried While Offering Prayers for Peace in Ukraine During Annual Prayer at Rome. Videos of Pope Francis Crying While Offering Prayers for Peace have gone viral on social media. The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.

The crowd, including Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri who was right next to the pope, applauded when they realised he was unable to talk and saw him crying. Pope Francis Tells Bahrain Youths to 'Seek Real Advice, Not Google'.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: Pope Francis is unable to hold back tears as he offers prayers for Ukraine during a traditional ceremony in central Rome. pic.twitter.com/w3YUQ8Ny8f — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)