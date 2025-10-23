The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, have been declared on the official website powerball.com. The winning numbers are 18-52-54-60-37, Powerball: 12 and Power Play: 2x. In case you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 321 Million, then the answer is no one. So far, a winner has not been announced for the Powerball jackpot. The next Powerball draw will take place on Saturday, October 25. It must be noted that Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The Powerball lottery requires participants to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lottery players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. Did you know the Powerball lottery is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL)? The prize money of the Powerball jackpot will continue to rise until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, October 21, 2025: Who Won the USD 304.7 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (powerball.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)