In a bold move to boost US manufacturing, President Donald Trump proposed slashing corporate taxes to 15% for companies that produce their products within the United States. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump emphasised that the tax rate, previously reduced from nearly 40% to 21%, would now be further lowered for manufacturers who commit to US-based production. "We’re bringing your taxes down to 15% if you make it in the USA," Trump declared, citing the example of chips. He boasted that this tax cut would make the US the lowest-taxed large economy, aiming to incentivise companies to keep jobs and production on American soil. US President Donald Trump Considers Pausing His Auto Tariffs As World Economy Endures Whiplash.

President Donald Trump Proposes Tax Cut to 15% for US-Made Products

