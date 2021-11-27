El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on twitter wrote that his country had taken advantage of the 7.7% decline in Bitcoin on Friday to purchase 100 more of the coins. This comes almost a week after he announced the nation’s plan to sell $1 billion in tokenized 10-year dollar-denominated bonds.

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳#Bitcoin 🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

