Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’, died on Saturday, July 19, at the age of 36, after spending nearly two decades in a coma. “O reassured soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], and enter My Paradise… With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow, we mourn our beloved son,” his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, wrote on X. Prince Alwaleed fell into a coma in 2005 following a severe car accident while studying at a military academy in London, which led to a brain hemorrhage during surgery. Funeral prayers will be held on Sunday, July 20, according to Khaleej Times. For men, it will be held after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh and for women, it will be held after Dhuhr prayer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the report said. Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal Woke Up From Coma After 20 Years? Here's a Fact-Check of Viral Video Falsely Attributed to the 'Sleeping Prince'.

Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal Dies

BREAKING: Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known to millions as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince”, has died after spending 20 years in a coma pic.twitter.com/Q0cqh76pFG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2025

Prince Khaled bin Talal Confirms News on X

{يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ، ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً، فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي، وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي} بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره وببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إبننا الغالي الأمير الوليد بن خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رحمه الله الذي انتقل… pic.twitter.com/QQBbMWGOOG — خالد بن طلال بن عبد العزيز ( أبو الوليد ) (@allah_cure_dede) July 19, 2025

