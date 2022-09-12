Prince Harry recently issued a statement and paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8 in Balmoral. In his heartfelt tribute, Prince Harry said that the Queen was globally admired and respected. Addressing the Queen as Granny, Prince Harry said he cherished the time he spent with her and the many other moments that he spent with the Queen. "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III," his letter stated.

Read Prince Harry's Tribute Here:

