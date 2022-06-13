⚡️Prosecutors: Russia’s war has killed 288 children in Ukraine since Feb. 24.



According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, 527 children have been injured since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)