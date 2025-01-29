In a joyous announcement on January 29, Buckingham Palace revealed the arrival of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s second child. The couple shared a heartwarming first photo of their newborn daughter, who has been named Athena Elizabeth Rose. The name holds special significance, serving as a loving tribute to Princess Beatrice’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The baby arrived several weeks ahead of her expected due date, which was initially slated for early spring. Despite her premature birth, the couple assured well-wishers that their daughter is "healthy" and "doing well." Kate Middleton’s Elegant Updo Hairstyles To Take Inspiration for the Royal Elegance.

Princess Beatrice Welcomes Baby Daughter

🍼🎉 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm. The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and… pic.twitter.com/uPYk4bXBRG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 29, 2025

