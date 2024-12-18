In keeping with tradition, members of the British Royal family release their official Christmas card every year, giving a sneak peek into the events and moments that defined the year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their e-Christmas card for the year, and it features a never-before-seen photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the heartwarming photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embrace Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are happily running to their parents. The prince and princess look all grown up in the photo that also includes the family’s three dogs. The photo is shared along with a collage of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taken over the years, along with the message ‘We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year,’ against a swanky green background. View the pictures below. Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their official 2024 Christmas card 🎄✨ Spot the heartwarming image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embracing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 📷: Archewell pic.twitter.com/B4iMYbIruq — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)