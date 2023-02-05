Pakistan's former president and military ruler Retired General Pervez Musharraf passes away on Sunday in Dubai after battling an incurable disease. Soon after Musharraf's death was conformed, people and politicians across the globe took to social media to react to his death. Fawad Chaudhary, Pakistan leader said, "Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan's history," while Indian politician Shashi Tharoor said that Musharraf became a real force for peace during 2002-2007. Besides the above mentioned leaders, many others also remember the former President of Pakistan. Pervez Musharraf Dies: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Demise of Former Military Ruler General.

Reactions to Pakistan Ex-President Musharraf’s Death

