A residential building in Kyiv caught fire after it was hit by a missile launched by Russia. Meanwhile, more details are awaited. The Kyiv mayor confirmed that the Russian missiles hit two residential buildings in Ukraine's capital. Russia-Ukraine War: All Russian Troops Withdrawn From Occupied Ukrainian City of Kherson.

Residential Building on Fire:

Residential building in Kyiv on fire after Russian missile attack; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/PovyC7kGDF — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

Russia Launches Missile Attack on Kyiv:

Russian missiles hit 2 residential buildings in Kyiv, mayor says — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

