Check the viral video of ring-tailed lemurs playing with Jack-o’-Lanterns and eating Halloween treats carved out of pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo. Halloween 2021 will be celebrated on October 31, Sunday.

Ring-tailed lemurs are seen playing and eating Halloween treats out of carved pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo. The jack-o'-lanterns were there in an effort to provide the animals with stimulating and challenging environments, objects and activities pic.twitter.com/a4cINJWlXR — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2021

