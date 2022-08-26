Rishi Sunak, a finalist in the race to become the British PM succeeding Boris Johnson, was recently spotted performing gau pooja cow worship in London along with his Akshata Murthy on the occasion of Janmashtami 2022. The video has gone viral on the internet and garnered a lot of attention from the Hindu community.

Watch Video:

Rishi Sunak (potential PM of UK) and his wife doing Gau Mata Pooja in the UK. This strongly shows that India has 'arrived' on the world stage and we are no longer embarrassed or ashamed to display our rich cultural heritage. Jai Sanatan Dharam. #rishisunak #gaumata #dharma pic.twitter.com/jE8xtrtO68 — Mairan Sewtahal (@Mairansewtahal) August 20, 2022

