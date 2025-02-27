A heart-wrenching video from Yekaterinburg, Russia, is making waves on social media, showing a mother laying in the snow over her 5-year-old son, shielding him from a Rottweiler attack. The injured woman, bleeding from her hands, calls for help while bravely protecting her child. Recorded from a parked car, the footage shows the dog growling and barking at someone with a shovel, who is not visible in the frame. Despite her apparent injuries and an alleged open fracture, the mother remains calm, prioritizing her son’s safety. The internet is hailing her as a hero, with many assuming the dog attacked her, though an investigation is still underway. The Rottweiler, wearing a metal band, appears domesticated. Dog Attack in US: 3 XL Bully Dogs Attack and Kill Owner During Walk in California, All Euthanised (Watch Video).

Brave Mother Shields Son From Rottweiler Attack in Russia (Disturbing Visual)

Mom shields her 5yo kid with her OWN body to protect from Rottweiler attack She suffers wounds and open fracture, blood stains snow in Russia's Yekaterinburg Investigation underway — should dangerous dogs require a license to own? pic.twitter.com/16ZgD3zlTI — RT (@RT_com) February 26, 2025

Rusya Yekaterinburg'da başıboş Rottweiler, 5 yaşındaki çocuğu olan bir anneye saldırdı. pic.twitter.com/g4XGtXyXlS — GazeteVar (@gazetevar) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)