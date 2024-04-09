Royal Bank Of Canada Sacks CFO Nadine Ahn Over ‘Undisclosed Close Relationship’ With Colleague, Initiates Probe

The largest bank in Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, sacked the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nadine Ahn after looking into allegations of her having a personal relationship with another employee, according to the New York Post. Prior to being appointed CFO in September 2021, Ahn worked in a number of financial responsibilities, including investor relations, risk, and treasury, after joining Royal Bank in 1999. The bank claimed it began an inquiry after learning of "allegations" against Ahn in a press release dated April 5. It concluded that she had an "undisclosed close personal relationship with another employee that led to preferential treatment of the employee, including promotion and compensation increases," in violation of the company's code of conduct. SVB Layoffs: New Silicon Valley Bank Owner Fires Around 500 Employees.

Royal Bank Of Canada Sacks CFO Nadine Ahn

RBC fires CFO Nadine Ahn after investigation into personal relationship with employee | CBC News Royal Bank of Canada terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn after investigating a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee. The investigation revealed… pic.twitter.com/dq33ptD2eR — shaimaa ali (@shaimaa11094) April 9, 2024

