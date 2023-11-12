Tragedy struck in Vyra, Russia, as 40-year-old lawyer and mother-of-two Anna Uskova lost her life during an Orthodox Epiphany ritual. Celebrating the occasion, Anna jumped into an ice hole in the frozen Oredezh River near St Petersburg. Despite her husband Yuri's immediate attempt to rescue her, Anna vanished in the strong current. The distressing incident was captured in a video, showing the mother crossing herself before plunging into the icy water. The Orthodox Epiphany tradition involves believers jumping into blessed water to commemorate Jesus's baptism, and Anna embraced this ritual despite freezing temperatures. Golden Waterspout on Russia’s Kama River Gets Captured on Camera, Video of Rare Meteorological Phenomenon Captivates Internet.

Russian Lawyer Swept Away

Russian Woman's River Plunge

Lawyer Swept Away in Frozen River

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)