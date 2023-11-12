Tragedy struck in Vyra, Russia, as 40-year-old lawyer and mother-of-two Anna Uskova lost her life during an Orthodox Epiphany ritual. Celebrating the occasion, Anna jumped into an ice hole in the frozen Oredezh River near St Petersburg. Despite her husband Yuri's immediate attempt to rescue her, Anna vanished in the strong current. The distressing incident was captured in a video, showing the mother crossing herself before plunging into the icy water. The Orthodox Epiphany tradition involves believers jumping into blessed water to commemorate Jesus's baptism, and Anna embraced this ritual despite freezing temperatures. Golden Waterspout on Russia’s Kama River Gets Captured on Camera, Video of Rare Meteorological Phenomenon Captivates Internet.

Russian Lawyer Swept Away

A lawyer who was swept to her death after she jumped through a Russian ice hole in a frozen river to mark Orthodox Epiphany has been pictured for the first time.



Mother-of-two Anna Uskova, 40, was seen in a deeply distressing video plunging feet-first into the Oredezh River near… pic.twitter.com/4cAVSeiZ70— Femaledriver (@Femaledriver2) November 11, 2023

Russian Woman's River Plunge

WATCH: Anna Uskova, 40, a mother of two, was filmed plunging into the Oredezh River near Vyra, Russia. Despite her husband Yury, 50, diving in to rescue her, she vanished. pic.twitter.com/EwFWB1xEhu— Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 12, 2023

Lawyer Swept Away in Frozen River

This is the moment a mother in St Petersburg, Russia, was swept away by a current of about 10ft a second. It was later confirmed rescue divers never found a body. pic.twitter.com/5YWHqUMuZv— Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)