A major fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh on Saturday. A video from the scene shows thick, black smoke coming out of the ground zero. A second video shows a helicopter flying away from the spot just as the place goes up in flames. On Saturday, the head of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership and dethrone President Vladimir Putin. Russia Oil Depot Fire Videos: Russian Helicopter Bombs Fuel Base in Voronezh, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Russia Oil Depot Fire Video:

BREAKING: Massive fire erupts at oil depot in Russia's Voronezh pic.twitter.com/9wULuADgpZ — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2023

Helicopter Flies Away:

Video shows helicopter flying away at the moment the fire erupted at an oil depot in Voronezh, Russia pic.twitter.com/54zZSNVHEA — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)