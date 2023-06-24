A Russian helicopter allegedly bombed an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh. Multiple videos showing the Russian helicopter allegedly attacking the oil depot in Russia's Voronezh have gone viral on social media. The videos show a Russian helicopter flying in the air minutes before it bombed the oil depot in Voronezh. A massive blaze erupted at the oil depot in Voronezh after it was targeted by Russian helicopters. Local media in Russia reported that Wagner's fighters were trying to seize the oil depot in order to supply fuel to their convoys. Vladimir Putin Condemns Wagner Group Rebellion, Says Those Dividing Russia Will Be Punished.

Russia Oil Depot Fire Video

Russian helicopter has bombed a fuel base in Voronezh, Russia. pic.twitter.com/XWMFwneeK6 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

Helicopters Attack Oil Depot in Russia's Voronezh

WATCH: Helicopters attack oil depot in Russia's Voronezh pic.twitter.com/0TBSmbnnx5 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)