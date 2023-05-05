Diplomats of Russia and Ukraine engaged in fist fight after the Russian official tried to grab Ukrainian flag at a summit in Turkey. Video from the scene shows a Russian delegate ripping the Ukrainian flag away from a representative on the sidelines of the Summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), leading to a fistfight between him and Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi, who tried to take the flag back. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt Claim: Ukraine Dismisses Russia's Allegation of Drone Attack, Says 'Moscow Preparing for Large-Scale Terrorist Attack'.

Russian and Ukrainian Diplomat Fight Video

WATCH: Russian representative tries to grab Ukrainian flag at summit in Turkey pic.twitter.com/IcMVEBwP7v — BNO News (@BNONews) May 4, 2023

