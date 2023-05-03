Ukraine on Wednesday responded to Russia's claims that Kyiv attacked Kremlin with two drones and attempted to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reacting to the allegations made by Moscow, Ukraine said that Russia is preparing for a large-scale terrorist attack. "Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," Ukraine added. Meanwhile, Russia has said it has the "right to retaliate" in a manner, place and time of its choosing after overnight 'drone attacks' on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Video Shows Drone Attack on Kremlin, Moscow Says Ukraine Tried To Kill Russian President.

Ukraine Responds to Russia's Allegations of Drone Attack on Kremlin

