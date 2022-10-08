On Saturday, after there were reports of fire of Crimea Bridge, Russian proxy said that car traffic resumed at Crimean Bridge after morning explosion. Sergey Aksenov, Russia's proxy in occupied Crimea said that cars and buses can again cross the bridge over the Kerch Strait after going through a security check. Earlier in the day, reports claimed that a fire occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

Cars and Buses Can Again Cross the Bridge Over the Kerch Strait

