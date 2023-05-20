Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian private military group Wagner, on Saturday, claimed that his forces had achieved full control over the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut following an extensive period of intense combat. In a video shared on Telegram, Prigozhin declared the completion of their operation to capture Bakhmut, emphasizing that the arduous endeavour had spanned 224 days. This statement aimed to assert a definitive triumph in their conquest of the city. However, Ukraine said the Bakhmut situation is 'critical', and it has recaptured some parts. Russia-Ukraine War: Civilian Infrastructure Hit As Russian Military Launches Drone Attack on Odesa.

Russia’s Wagner Group Claims To Have Captured Bakhmut:

BREAKING: Wagner Group chief claims his forces have taken control of Bakhmut pic.twitter.com/GSMfgpnq8l — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023

Ukraine Says Situation at Warplace Is ‘Critical’:

BREAKING: Ukraine says the situation in Bakhmut is 'critical', as Russia's Wagner Group claims victory after nine months of fighting. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2023

