Thailand's government has agreed to change its civil code to legalise same-sex marriage as the country's cabinet approved the Marriage Equality Bill on Tuesday, November 21. The draft bill is likely to be presented to the lawmakers next month. The Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, expects the bill to be put forward on December 12. If the bill passes the Parliament and gets the King’s approval, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian countries that recognize same-sex marriage. Thailand to Waive Visa Requirements for Indians: Tourists From India Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa for Next Six Months, Check Details Here.

Thailand Recognises Same-Sex Marriage

The Cabinet has approved the Marriage Equality Bill, and the draft law is expected to be submitted during the next Parliament session, which will start on December 12, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. If the draft bill is approved into law, Thailand will become the third… pic.twitter.com/vaNW5MijoO — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) November 21, 2023

