Elon Musk earlier said that he took inspiration from Monty Python for "charging for insults and arguments" amid ongoing backlash for charging users who are verified on Twitter. A user posted a funny sketch of the comedy troupe and said that this is the reason why Musk loves Monty Python. ‘They Saw This Coming in the 70’s,’ Twitter CEO responded. Adar Poonawalla Tweaks 'Thor' Movie Dialogue to React on Who Should Become 'Chief Twit' and Replace Elon Musk.

‘They Saw This Coming in the 70’s’:

They saw this coming in the 70’s! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)