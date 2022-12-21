Adar Poonawalla today took to social media to have his say on the reports suggesting new “Chief Twit” of Twitter. Poonawalla tweaked a dialogue from popular Marvel movie “Thor” and wrote that whoever Elon Musk deems worthy will be the new head at twitter. Musk's search for a new CEO has been ongoing and began before the Twitter poll was made, according to reports. Elon Musk Actively Searching for New Chief Executive for Twitter, Says Report

Check Tweet:

There you have it, whomsoever @elonmusk deems worthy, shall possess the power of Chief Twit! pic.twitter.com/MP3egaTf8H — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)