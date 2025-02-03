Schools were closed and additional flights were scheduled on Monday as Santorini, a popular Greek holiday destination, continued to experience tremors for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The quakes, which have been occurring between the volcanic islands of Santorini and Amorgos in the Aegean Sea since Friday, have prompted authorities to take precautionary measures. Tremors, some with magnitudes above 4, rattled Santorini throughout the day, with aftershocks reported every few minutes. As a safety precaution, schools in Santorini, as well as on nearby islands including Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi, were closed. Residents and tourists were also advised to stay away from indoor spaces and small ports. Greece Hit by Storm Elena: Torrential Rainfall Causes Flooding in European Nation, Traffic Disrupted.

Santorini Earthquakes

NEW - Fresh overnight tremors shook Greece's top tourist island Santorini, media reports said Monday, prompting people to sleep outdoors and others to leave by plane or ferry.https://t.co/gI1qij8yFu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)