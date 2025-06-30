Former Spanish Minister Santos Cerdan has been jailed without bail amid a EUR 620,000 bribery probe involving public contracts, marking a major corruption scandal. The Supreme Court’s investigating judge ruled against bail on Monday, June 30, citing strong evidence, including secret audio messages. Prosecutors allege Cerdan conspired with ex-minister Jose Luis Abalos and advisor Koldo Garcia to receive kickbacks in exchange for awarding public works contracts. Cerdan, a close ally of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, resigned from his party post earlier this month but denies all charges. Spain Network Outage: Country Affected by Massive Disruption in Telecommunication Services, Internet and Phone Not Working in Major Cities.

Santos Cerdan Jailed

