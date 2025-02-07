A small aircraft crashed into a bus while attempting an emergency landing on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing two people and injuring two others. The crash occurred just five minutes after the plane took off from Campo de Marte airport, en route to Porto Alegre. Dramatic footage shows the wreckage engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and seeing thick black smoke. Fortunately, no passengers were on the bus at the time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Washington Plane-Helicopter Crash: 2 MWAA Employees Arrested for Leaking DC Collision Footage to CNN (Watch Video).

Sao Paulo Plane Crash

🔥✈️✈️AVIÃO CAI SOBRE ÔNIBUS EM SÃO PAULO Avião de pequeno porte caiu na região da Barra Funda, em São Paulo, agora pela manhã (07). De acordo com as primeiras informações, a aeronave caiu na região da avenida Marquês de São Vicente, e atingiu um ônibus. Ainda não há… pic.twitter.com/BXEPin429x — Diego mello (@hdiegorj) February 7, 2025

A small aircraft has crashed on vehicles in Sao Paulo, according to the state's firefighter corps, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2025

