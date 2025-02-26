Tulsi Gabbard, the United States (US) Director of National Intelligence, ordered the termination of over 100 intelligence officers from 15 agencies Who participated in NSA's ‘obscene, pornographic and sexually explicit’ chatrooms on a government chat tool. The chat program, administered by the NSA for sensitive security matters, was misused by employees to discuss sexually explicit content, including topics on gender transition surgery. Donald Trump-Led Administration Puts USAID Staffers on Leave Worldwide, Fires at Least 1,600.

NSA Sex Chat Scandal in US

Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway. https://t.co/dC3fV1D9ZO — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 25, 2025

