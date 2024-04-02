A woman shopper was engulfed by a sinkhole as the shopping mall floor suddenly collapsed in China. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows a woman crossing the floor of a store when it suddenly collapses, swallowing her and two racks of clothing. Meanwhile, another shopper was seen running away. The incident reportedly occurred on March 23, 2024. China Horror: In a Bid To Avoid Extra Work, Woman 'Poisons' Pregnant Colleague's Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave.

China Mall Floor Collapse

WATCH A CCTV camera captured the moment the floor of a clothing store collapsed in a shopping mall in Zhenjiang city, China. pic.twitter.com/vIKZMPy90R — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 2, 2024

