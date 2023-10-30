Hours after the family of Shani Louk confirmed her death, Israel President Isaac Herzog claimed that the Hamas militants beheaded the German-Israeli tattoo artist. "They found Shani Louk's skull. This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured, and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy, and I offer my deepest condolences to her family," Isaac Herzog said. Shani Louk, 22, a German-Israeli woman who was believed to have been abducted to the Gaza Strip during Hamas’s October 7 attack, was paraded half-naked on a truck filled with armed men. Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Shani Louk Confirmed Dead: German Tattoo Artist, Who Was Captured and Paraded Naked During Hamas Attack, Has Died, Confirms Her Sister in Instagram Story.

Shani Louk Was Beheaded?

MORE - Israeli President Herzog: "They found Shani Louk's skull. This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured, and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy, and I offer my deepest condolences to her family." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2023

