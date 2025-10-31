US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday addressed the criticism surrounding his remarks about his wife Usha’s religion, clarifying that she is “not a Christian and has no plans to convert.” In a strongly worded post on X, Vance called the backlash “disgusting” and accused critics of showing “anti-Christian bigotry.” The controversy erupted after the Republican leader said during an interview that he would like if his Hindu-raised, Indian-origin wife could convert to Christianity. He also mentioned that she joins him and their children at church, as the kids are being raised as Christians. Responding to the outrage, Vance wrote, “First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question.” He further added, “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage —or any interfaith relationship —I hope she may one day see things as I do.” Vance concluded, “Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have consequences… we want to share them with other people. That is completely normal.” ‘Hope My Wife Becomes a Christian Someday’: US VP JD Vance’s Remarks on Hindu-Origin Wife Usha Spark Backlash (Watch Video).

JD Vance Defends Wife Usha’s Hindu Faith, Says ‘She Has No Plans to Convert’

What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines. First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question. Second, my… https://t.co/JOzN7WAg3A — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2025

