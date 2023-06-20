An incident of shooting took place in Milwaukee in US state of Wisconsin on June 19. The shooting, which happened shortly after Milwaukee's Juneteenth 2023 celebration, was caught on camera. A video of the shootout is going viral on social media. According to reports, at least six people, including four minors, were shot at during the Juneteenth celebration shooting in Milwaukee. The shooter was identified as 17-year-old boy who was also injured. According to the police, the incident stemmed from a fight between girls. US Shooting During Juneteenth 2023 Celebration: One Dead, 20 Injured in Gun Violence at Willowbrook in Illinois.

Shooting Near Milwaukee's Juneteenth Celebration:

The shooting at MLK and Chambers that injured six as Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration was ending Monday was caught on camera. https://t.co/KBHgs8lHm1 pic.twitter.com/0IooZQ9mGN — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 20, 2023

Shooter Arrested:

