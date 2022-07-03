In a shocking incident, shots were fired at a mall in Copenhagen in Denmark. Several victims reported to be injured, reports AFP, citing the police. It is not yet clear how many people may have been killed or wounded. The shooting took place in a shopping center on Amager Island, located between Copenhagen city center and the airport.

