At a platinum mine in South Africa, a lift abruptly collapsed around 200 metres (656 feet) above ground while workers were escorted to the surface. The mine operator said on Tuesday, November 28, that 11 people were killed and 75 injured in the horrifying incident. At the conclusion of the workers' shift on Monday night, the accident took place inside a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg in South Africa. The injured individuals were hospitalised after the incident. Lift Collapse in Maharashtra: Death Toll Rises to Seven as Elevator Collapses in High Rise in Thane.

Elevator Drops 650 Feet at Platinum Mine in South Africa

