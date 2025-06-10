A sudden gust of wind lifted an inflatable bounce house high into the air, causing two children to be flung from it in a terrifying incident that occurred at a school fundraiser in South Africa. The children were observed plummeting from a height of almost twenty-five feet, leaving onlookers in disbelief. The incident happened on a day that was meant to be enjoyable for families and students. According to the video, the bounce house was lifted into the air with the kids still inside because the inflatable structure was not securely fastened when a strong wind gust blew through the area. The horrific scene where the bounce house took off and the kids fell to the ground was caught on camera and in eyewitness reports. The kids received treatment right away. Indore: 2.5-Year-Old Toddler Falls from Balcony While Family Was Out; Dies After Medical Efforts.

Bounce House Lifted by Strong Wind at School Event

NEW: Two children thrown from an inflatable bounce house after a gust of wind lifted it up into the air at a school fundraiser event in South Africa. The children were seen falling out of the bounce house from about 25 feet in the air. According to Today, the children… pic.twitter.com/bn5USHMYkn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2025

