In Cape Town, South Africa, a wildfire has engulfed a mountain near Simon's Town, posing a threat to the country's largest naval base. Over 300 firefighters were battling the blaze on December 19, with three helicopters conducting water-bombing operations. Five firefighters have been injured during the firefighting efforts. Strong winds have exacerbated the situation, causing the flames to reach the Simon's Town Naval Base, damaging one building and prompting the evacuation of nearly 40 nearby houses. Wildfire in Hawaii: Fires Fanned by Strong Winds Towards Populated Areas Force Evacuations, Cause Power Outages in West Maui (Watch Video).

Cape Town Wildfire

Cape Town...fire season is here ..simons town pic.twitter.com/Ry52D6XwCD — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) December 19, 2023

NEW: Hundreds battle wildfire threatening South Africa's biggest naval base READ: https://t.co/ILXuJYDsU8pic.twitter.com/CCUX0IJeeD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

300 Cape Town Firefighters Battle Wildfires

