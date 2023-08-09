As firefighters battled to access some locations that were shut off by felled trees and power lines late on Tuesday, wildfires in Hawaii that were fueled by high winds burnt many structures, compelled evacuations, and resulted in power disruptions in several villages. Firefighters on the Hawaiian island of Maui were battling many fires centred in two locations - the well-liked tourist resort of West Maui and an interior hilly area. Wildfire in Italy Video: Massive Wildfires Seen Approaching Road in Sicily, Scary Footage Surfaces.

Wildfire in Hawaii Video

BREAKING 🚨 Extremely dangerous wildfire situation is ongoing as strong winds are pushing flames toward populated areas in and around Lahaina, a largest census-designated place in West Maui, Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/eYZyUrbArQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)