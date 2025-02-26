South Korea's fertility rate saw an increase in 2024 for the first time in nine years, signalling a potential turning point in the country's demographic crisis. Preliminary data from Statistics Korea shows the fertility rate rising to 0.75, up from 0.72 in 2023, marking a slight rebound supported by a rise in marriages. This follows a steep decline from 1.24 in 2015, with 2023 recording the world's lowest birthrate. South Korea’s Birth Rate Falls to All-Time Low Despite Spending Billions to Reverse Trend.

South Korea Birthrate Rises for First Time in 9 Years

BREAKING: South Korea's fertility rate, which is one of the lowest in the world, has risen for the first time in 9 years. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 26, 2025

