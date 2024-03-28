Amid South Korea's deepening concerns over plummeting birth rates, construction group Booyoung is reportedly offering workers a USD 75,000 bonus for each baby they have. The country saw a record-low number of births in January 2024, with only 21,442 babies born, down 7.7 per cent from the previous year, exacerbating worries about rapid ageing and ultra-low birth rates. The total fertility rate hit an all-time low of 0.72, far below the 2.1 births per woman needed to maintain population stability, indicating the severity of the demographic challenge facing South Korea. South Korea’s Birth Rate Falls to All-Time Low Despite Spending Billions to Reverse Trend.

Booyoung Group's USD 75,000 Baby Bonus

SOUTH KOREA: The Financial Times reports that construction group Booyoung is 'offering workers a $75,000 bonus for each baby they produce' amid plunging birth rate. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)