SpaceX’s Starship program suffered a major setback on Thursday when Starship 8 exploded mid-air over the Bahamas. The 403-foot rocket launched successfully from Texas but soon lost control, spinning erratically before SpaceX lost contact. Debris from the explosion scattered across South Florida and the Bahamas, causing temporary flight disruptions at Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando airports. Videos on social media showed fiery debris falling through the atmosphere. Flight Radar 24 reported multiple flight diversions in the Caribbean. SpaceX acknowledged the failure, stating the spacecraft failed to stay on its predetermined course. Emergency protocols were activated, and security officials were immediately notified. Despite the setback, SpaceX remains committed to advancing Starship’s development. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Expands Starship Operations to Florida, Brings Rocket Production and Capabilities at Space Coast.

SpaceX Starship Explodes Mid-Air

Just saw Starship 8 blow up in the Bahamas @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rTMJu23oVx — Jonathon Norcross (@NorcrossUSA) March 6, 2025

#SpaceX #Starship we are taking cover here in the Ragged Islands, Bahamas. Cross your fingers for us! pic.twitter.com/ncwGcFhC1B — GeneDoctor (@GeneDoctorB) March 6, 2025

More video of Starship test flight 8 after it exploded… from Jarod Long “Captured this while driving Southeast on Queens Hwy in Exuma Bahamas at 6:40pm ET. It was a lot more colorful than what shows up in the video.” pic.twitter.com/3nuX0LZMhh — James Spann (@spann) March 7, 2025

SpaceX Acknowledges Failure

During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today's flight test to better… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2025

