The Sri Lanka protests have taken a new twist as protesters occupied the President and Prime Minister's residences following months of angry protests demanding their resignation amid a severe economic crisis. However, even during such hard and trying times, the protesters continue to find innovative ways to entertain themselves. Earlier, videos of them diving in the swimming pool, dining in the kitchen, chilling in bedrooms, and working out in the gym at the Presidential palace went viral. Now, the videos of protesters singing the Sinhalese version of "Bella Ciao" and men mock-wrestling on PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's bed have surfaced online.

Sinhalese Bella Ciao: 

Mock Wrestling on PM Wickremesinghe's Bed:

Police Officer Playing Piano:

Musical Chair Inside Presidential Palace:

Getting Ripped:

Video of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Fleeing:

