Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as fled from his residence after protesters surrounded his residence. Reports also suggest that protestors took over Rajapaksa's office in Colombo. In videos that have gone viral on social media, protesters are seen storming the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo. The video also shows some protestors taking a dip in the pool while others exploring the kitchen of the presidential palace.

