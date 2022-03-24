Stephen Wilhite, an American computer scientist, and creator of the GIF image format has died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. Wilhite created the GIF in 1987. The beloved creator of the GIF file format had contracted COVID-19 On March 1.

