US President Donald Trump on Friday, March 21, said that he would pay the stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore out of his own pocket for their overtime in space. He revealed he was unaware that the astronauts would not get any overtime for their unexpected extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS), despite "what they had to go through". Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had travelled to the ISS in June last year for an eight-day mission, but the Boeing Starliner faced technical issues, due to which their return had to be delayed for almost nine months. Sunita Williams Returns: Will NASA Astronaut Be Paid Overtime for Her 9-Month Stay in Space? Check Details.

Donald Trump Says He Will Pay for Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Overtime in Space

NEW 🚨 Trump says he’ll cover pay of astronauts who received no overtime after being stranded in space for 9 months: ‘Out of my own pocket’ - NYP pic.twitter.com/sU1vf87E8h — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)