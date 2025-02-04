A shooting incident at Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, left five people injured on Tuesday afternoon, February 4. The attack occurred around 1:00 PM local time at a Komvux adult education centre, 200 km west of Stockholm. Police have not disclosed the full extent of the injuries but have labelled the incident as attempted murder, arson, and aggravated weapons offence. Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the school as a precaution, while nearby schools have been placed on lockdown. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the motive behind the attack. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis Reacts After Winning Pole Vault Gold Medal in Paris Olympics 2024, Says ‘Such an Out of Body Experience’.

Sweden School Shooting:

A school shooting occurred in Orebro, Sweden, with reports of automatic gunfire as a major police operation has launched. Shots were reported at Risbergska School in central Orebro, and police spokesperson Lars Hedelin confirmed to Expressen that there is a life-threatening… pic.twitter.com/BIIl7t4IS6 — Çağatay Cebe (@Mucagcebe) February 4, 2025

Five Injured in Shooting at Risbergska School in Orebro

#BREAKING: 5 people shot at school in Örebro, Sweden. pic.twitter.com/GlA7Tz1ZnK — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)