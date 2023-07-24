A violent storm hit La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland late Monday morning. Though the storm did not last long, the damage was very impressive. Vehicles were damaged or totally destroyed, roofs were torn off, and street furniture, particularly terrace chairs, flew away. A video has surfaced on social media that shows the intensity of the storm. Tornado Hits Canada Video: Violent Storm Damages Homes in Central Alberta’s Didsbury.

Switzerland Storm Video:

BREAKING: Extremely violent storm hits La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland, significant damage reported pic.twitter.com/qdOXCoqGg7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 24, 2023

