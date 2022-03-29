Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich on Tuesday claimed that he presented President Vladimir Putin with a handwritten note from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outlining the terms Ukraine would consider to end the war.

Responding to the same, Putin said that he will 'thrash' Ukraine.

“Tell him I will thrash them,” said Putin, according to Abramovich and the Times, in response. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 28, 2022

