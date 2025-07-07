A heartwarming yet tragic incident has come to light from the United States, where a 27-year-old man saved his fiancee, children and mother during the Texas flash floods but died in the process. The deceased man was later identified as Julian Ryan. It is learnt that when Julian Ryan realised that 911 wouldn't be able to save them in time as water rushed into their home during the flash floods in Texas, he punched a glass window so that he and his family could escape to the roof. However, the glass nearly severed Ryan's arm and cut an artery in the process. Ryan fought through the injury and successfully got his family on the roof, but he passed away due to blood loss caused by injury to his arm. It is also reported that his body was found hours later. "I’m sorry, I’m not going to make it. I love y’all" these were Julian Ryan's last words. Texas Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 79 As Sheriff Larry Leitha Says 10 Campers Remain Missing (Watch Videos).

Man Saves Fiancée, Children and Mom During Texas Flash Floods

