In a strategic boost ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement, US President Donald Trump celebrated Israel and Hamas’s agreement on the first phase of his Gaza deal. The White House quickly capitalized on the moment, calling Trump “the peace President” in a timely tweet. Trump has previously claimed credit as a peacemaker in seven conflicts, including the brief India-Pakistan clash in May, which New Delhi has dismissed. He also hosted Azerbaijan and Armenia’s leaders in August to finalize a historic agreement reopening transport routes and increasing US regional influence. Earlier, calling the moment of Israel and Hamas ‘deal’ “historic,” Trump hinted at his Nobel Peace Prize ambitions, joking that the Committee might still find a way not to award him. ‘Hostages Will Be Released Very Soon’: Donald Trump Says Israel, Hamas Both Sign Off on ‘First Phase’ of Gaza Peace Plan.

White House Calls Trump ‘The Peace President’ After Gaza Deal

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of White House ).

